Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,251,000 after purchasing an additional 232,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,442.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Shares of ICE opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

