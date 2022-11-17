Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,865 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DEO stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
