Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 1,865 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

DEO stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Profile

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($45.83) to GBX 4,160 ($48.88) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($59.22) to GBX 5,430 ($63.81) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($51.70) to GBX 4,550 ($53.47) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

