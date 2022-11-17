Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

USMV opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

