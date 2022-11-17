14,484 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,484 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 760.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

NYSE GOLD opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.