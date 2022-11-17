Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $108,564,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 47.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter worth $29,626,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $30,787,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 564.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,277,000 after purchasing an additional 424,173 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,711 shares in the company, valued at $22,601,031.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $92,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,439.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $193,499.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,601,031.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,495,651 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.95 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ciena’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

