SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $15,981,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $720,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of MAA opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

