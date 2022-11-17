Nwam LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.