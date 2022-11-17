Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 466,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXCT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MaxCyte by 588.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,385,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 1,055,670 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MaxCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $4,525,083.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 in the last ninety days. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MXCT opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $683.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 0.55.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

