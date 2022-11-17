Nwam LLC Has $253,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 219,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $300.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $305.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

