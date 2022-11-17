Cowen Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $25.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.36.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86.

In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

