Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cigna by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CI opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $331.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.18.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.