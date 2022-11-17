Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 885.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter worth about $1,932,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of GFS opened at $64.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

