Cowen Cuts R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $25.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.36.

RCM stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider John M. Sparby sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $306,450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,925,343.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

