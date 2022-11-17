Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 8,594 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 651.2% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MNA stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42.

