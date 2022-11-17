Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 509,734 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 721,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 509,734 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,598,000 after purchasing an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,417,000 after purchasing an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Shares of MFC opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.