Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,272 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

