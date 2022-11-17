Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 289.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4,243.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.06.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $126.70 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

