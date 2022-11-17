Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in WEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WEX by 28.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total value of $1,016,909.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,148 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $159.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Several brokerages have commented on WEX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

