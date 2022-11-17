Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 17,124 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,124 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $12,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE OKE opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

