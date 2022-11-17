Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.84.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

