Pictet Asset Management SA Decreases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in ResMed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.10.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on RMD. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total value of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

