Pictet Asset Management SA Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,921,815,000 after acquiring an additional 100,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,931 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,395.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,222.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,235.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,781,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

