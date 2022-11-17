Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 68.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $309.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day moving average of $269.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.10.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

