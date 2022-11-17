Pictet Asset Management SA Has $13.39 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,013 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.7 %

HAL opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

