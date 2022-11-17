Nwam LLC Buys New Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $154.15 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.27 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

