Nwam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $82.02.
