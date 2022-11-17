Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. 7,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Fiverr International Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 1,856.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 26,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

