Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Price Up 9.7%

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.27. 7,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 718,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.
FVRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiverr International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.
