United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Down 2.8%

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.97. 72,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,707,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

