Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.75

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 2764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $736.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $214.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.40 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is 28.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $1,138,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

