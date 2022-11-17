Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 34,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 62,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.05.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$6.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.14 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Bolivia, and internationally. It offers prepaid and postpaid payment plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services to customers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

