e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.43

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.43 and last traded at $51.71, with a volume of 4056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.00, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,988,290.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,019 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,086 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 604.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

