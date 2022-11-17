F Barry Bays Sells 17,123 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,814 shares in the company, valued at $32,622,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $442,462.00.

On Monday, August 29th, F Barry Bays sold 8,064 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $162,086.40.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $2,479,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $3,325,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,042,000 after acquiring an additional 284,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

