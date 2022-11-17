Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLXGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.26.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,508 shares of company stock worth $25,337,188 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Analyst Recommendations for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

