Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $45.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Roblox to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.26.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $34.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $279,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 6,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $279,720.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 609,508 shares of company stock worth $25,337,188 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.