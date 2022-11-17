Dylan C. Smith Sells 13,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BOX Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE BOX opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04.
BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BOX by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
