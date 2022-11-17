Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 11.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alzamend Neuro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alzamend Neuro

In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 71,900 shares of company stock worth $76,374 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

About Alzamend Neuro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

