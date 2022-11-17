Short Interest in Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Decreases By 11.1%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ALZN opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Alzamend Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
In related news, major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $34,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,002,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,586.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 71,900 shares of company stock worth $76,374 over the last quarter.
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
