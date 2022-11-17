Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.37

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.12, with a volume of 24815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $620.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,115.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,804,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,051 shares in the company, valued at $15,748,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,706 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,832. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at about $4,752,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 333,039 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 236,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,707,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

