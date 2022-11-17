Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
SBR opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
