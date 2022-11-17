Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 4.0 %

SBR opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.61. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabine Royalty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.