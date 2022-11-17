Nwam LLC Increases Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

