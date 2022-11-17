Nwam LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $37.99 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

