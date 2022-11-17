Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 590.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49.

