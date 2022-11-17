RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.67.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.26 million, a P/E ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 520.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.