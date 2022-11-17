Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $211.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $301.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

