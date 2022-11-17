Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 8.3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.57. 97,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,419,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Cowen began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.26.

Roblox Trading Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

