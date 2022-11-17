Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 36,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,556,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
