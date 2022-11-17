Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 2.5%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.43 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 36,379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,556,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 37,573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 26.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

