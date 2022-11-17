National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Gap Down to $39.33

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.33, but opened at $37.10. National Research shares last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

National Research Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $925.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.50.

National Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $3,859,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,661,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,892,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,762 shares of company stock worth $9,822,462. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

