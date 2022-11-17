HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $68.00. The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 16963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.