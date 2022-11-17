Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.45.

Silvergate Capital Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $992.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

