Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) PT Lowered to $1.25 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance
NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55.
Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.
