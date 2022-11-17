Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) PT Lowered to $1.25 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $1.50 to $1.25 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $0.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Medalist Diversified REIT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Medalist Diversified REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

In related news, major shareholder Alfred Lee Finley acquired 69,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $59,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 387,826 shares of company stock valued at $334,895. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 169.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

