SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Stock Price Down 3.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03. 33,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,192,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 114.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 158.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,408,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 2,913.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,510,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SomaLogic by 441.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,324,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,888 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.