Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.62

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.51, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.51.

GEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Greif Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

In other news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $260,092.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,217,451 shares in the company, valued at $166,064,905.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,921 shares of company stock worth $3,656,616. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

